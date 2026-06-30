RBI flags 4.1% GNPA risk by Mar 2028, banks ready

Banks risk capital shortfalls, NBFCs resilient

Even in a normal scenario, bad loans might tick up a bit to 1.9%.

In tougher times, it could reach up to 4.1%, with one bank in the first adverse scenario and two banks in the more severe scenario likely falling short of key capital safety levels.

The report also checked on nonbank finance companies (NBFCs), where a few might face pressure under stress, but overall the sector remains resilient.

So while there are challenges ahead, India's financial system looks steady for now.