RBI gives exporters 15 months to repatriate export payments
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just gave exporters a breather. Now they have 15 months (instead of nine) to bring home their export payments.
This move comes as supply chains are getting tangled up due to ongoing tensions in West Asia, making it tough for Indian businesses to stick to old deadlines.
RBI extends export credit 450 days
RBI also bumped up the export credit period to 450 days for both pre- and post-shipment loans, covering credits disbursed up till June 30, 2026.
With shipping routes through places like the Strait of Hormuz facing trouble, these changes are meant to help exporters keep things running smoothly and avoid extra financial stress.