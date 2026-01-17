RBI gives exporters more time to bring in their money Business Jan 17, 2026

The RBI just made life a bit easier for Indian exporters—now they have up to 15 months to realize export proceeds (and up to 18 months where transactions are invoiced and settled in Indian rupees).

This new rule, set out in a notification and published in the Official Gazette, covers everything from goods and software to services, and includes exporters in SEZs, tech parks, and more.