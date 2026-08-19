RBI Governor Malhotra sees falling inflation prompting policy rate change

Malhotra explained that recent price spikes mostly came from expensive food and fuel, not deeper economic issues.

He expects things to settle after a peak in the third quarter, with core inflation staying pretty steady.

Even with global hiccups and unpredictable weather, he remains upbeat about India's growth, still aiming for a solid 6.7% GDP rise by FY27.

The current policy rate sits at 5.25%, unchanged on 5 August.