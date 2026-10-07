RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announces single AA onboarding end 2026

With this new interoperability setup, sharing your financial data digitally (with your consent) will get much easier.

No more juggling multiple apps or sign-ups. AAs basically act as bridges between banks and apps that need your information, so this move should fix a lot of headaches in digital lending and help you see the full picture of your finances in one place.

Plus, RBI will constitute a technical consultative committee for financial markets to provide a forum for structured engagement with market participants and other stakeholders on policy and operational matters related to financial markets.