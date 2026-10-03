RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra flags 5 threats to global finance

Malhotra said that while each risk is under control for now, if they hit all at once, especially with ongoing geopolitical tensions, they could really shake things up globally.

On a positive note, he sounded confident about India's position, pointing to low inflation and steady growth: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, "Strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a resilient global financial system provide confidence in our ability to withstand these lingering shocks. At the same time, we are taking further measures to enhance our resilience to such shocks," and "our economy is navigating this phase from a position of strength" and relatively low inflation and the strongest growth among major global economies.