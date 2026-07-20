RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says retail inflation crossed 4% target

Inflation in India is creeping up, thanks to ongoing tensions in West Asia and a disappointing monsoon season.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared that retail inflation has crossed the central bank's 4% target for the first time in a year and a half, mainly because supply issues are making things costlier.

He also mentioned that while global oil prices have spiked due to disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, their effect on Indian prices has been limited so far.