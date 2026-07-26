RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stresses inflation control, cites $32B inflows

Malhotra brushed off worries about recycled deposits and reassured everyone that RBI has tools to manage any liquidity swings.

He pointed to India's strong current account surplus, healthy remittance flows, and improving foreign direct investment flows as proof of economic strength.

Even with some rupee ups and downs due to world events, he emphasized that the currency remains fundamentally solid.

Plus, Indian banks are financially sound, with no signs of overheating, so the focus stays on balancing inflation control with steady growth.