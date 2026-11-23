RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra urges NBFCs and HFCs strengthen cybersecurity
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra just called on nonbank finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) to seriously upgrade their cybersecurity.
After a string of recent cyberattacks, he urged top executives to take a smarter, risk-based approach and make sure boards are really paying attention to digital threats.
RBI Governor Malhotra suggests Central KYC
Malhotra also reminded these financial players to focus on responsible lending and actually listen to customer complaints.
He suggested using the Central KYC Records Registry for smoother onboarding and easier record updates.
The meeting wrapped up with industry leaders and RBI officials brainstorming ways to tackle policy challenges and improve how NBFCs operate.