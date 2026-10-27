RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra urges ULI, P-CBDC for DBT

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra is encouraging states to use the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) for frictionless, end-to-end digital credit and Programmable Central Bank Digital Currency (P-CBDC) for Direct Benefit Transfers.

At a recent finance secretaries' conference, he highlighted how the programmability feature of CBDC could make sure government funds actually reach the people who need them, making financial help more accurate and inclusive.