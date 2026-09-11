RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra warns fintechs against exploiting regulatory gaps

At the Global FinTech Fest 2026, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra called out fintech companies for trying to skirt regulations and warned them against the "I would gently caution against a mindset of structuring a business around the gaps between regulatory categories, of scaling first and seeking clarity or forgiveness later," mindset.

He urged fintech companies to work closely with regulators from the start, making it clear that shortcuts aren't cool when it comes to fintech.