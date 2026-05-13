RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra warns Indian fuel prices could rise

Brent at $107 government absorbs costs

Brent crude is sitting at about $107 per barrel, which puts pressure on everyone.

Right now, the government and state-run oil companies are absorbing part of these extra costs (thanks to earlier tax cuts), but Sanjay Malhotra warns they can't keep this up forever.

If prices stay high, we could see fuel hikes ahead.

The RBI is watching closely, especially since energy costs threaten its growth and inflation projections for the current financial year.