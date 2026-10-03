RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra warns of cyber and geopolitical risks
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has raised a heads-up about fresh threats facing India's financial sector.
Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, he pointed out that while things look solid now, risks like cyberattacks, tech glitches, and global tensions could shake things up if we are not careful.
RBI's Malhotra urges resilience including nonbanks
Malhotra urged everyone to stay alert and proactive, reminding us that trouble can come from outside regular banks too.
He emphasized building resilience across all parts of the system, including nonbank financial institutions, keeping a close eye on how everything connects, and using good data for smarter risk checks.
He also highlighted that while innovations like artificial intelligence are exciting, they should not come at the cost of trust or stability in finance.