RBI announces 5-episode web series to mark 90-year milestone
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch a five-episode web series, celebrating its 90-year journey. Each episode, running for 25-30 minutes, will offer an in-depth understanding of its functions and contributions. The series will feature expert interviews, high-quality visuals and compelling storytelling. The central bank is now inviting bids for its production and distribution, from interested production houses, TV channels, and OTT platforms.
Web series to highlight RBI's achievements and collaborations
The web series aims to highlight RBI's vision and mission, showcase its significant achievements and initiatives, and provide insights into ongoing developments and collaborations. "The web series seeks to enhance transparency and build trust in the central bank's operations and policies," the RBI stated.
RBI's series to foster financial literacy
The web series is designed not only to enhance public understanding of the RBI's operations, but also to contribute to financial literacy by making complex financial concepts interesting and accessible. The series will serve as a valuable communication tool for the bank, supporting its policy announcements and strategic messages. It aims to foster greater public engagement and understanding of the RBI's vital role in the economy.