The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is launching a 5-part web series to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

The series aims to demystify the bank's operations and policies, while promoting financial literacy by making complex concepts easy to grasp.

It's a unique way for the RBI to engage with the public and shed light on its crucial role in the economy.

Each episode will have a runtime of 25-30 minutes

RBI announces 5-episode web series to mark 90-year milestone

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:48 pm Jul 29, 202406:48 pm

What's the story The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch a five-episode web series, celebrating its 90-year journey. Each episode, running for 25-30 minutes, will offer an in-depth understanding of its functions and contributions. The series will feature expert interviews, high-quality visuals and compelling storytelling. The central bank is now inviting bids for its production and distribution, from interested production houses, TV channels, and OTT platforms.

Objectives

Web series to highlight RBI's achievements and collaborations

The web series aims to highlight RBI's vision and mission, showcase its significant achievements and initiatives, and provide insights into ongoing developments and collaborations. "The web series seeks to enhance transparency and build trust in the central bank's operations and policies," the RBI stated.

Public engagement

RBI's series to foster financial literacy

The web series is designed not only to enhance public understanding of the RBI's operations, but also to contribute to financial literacy by making complex financial concepts interesting and accessible. The series will serve as a valuable communication tool for the bank, supporting its policy announcements and strategic messages. It aims to foster greater public engagement and understanding of the RBI's vital role in the economy.