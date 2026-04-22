RBI holds India's repo rate at 5.25% citing global risks

RBI forecasts 6.9% GDP, 4.6% inflation

The RBI expects India's gross domestic product growth to slow a bit—from 7.6% in FY 2025-26 to 6.9% in FY 2026-27, with retail inflation averaging around 4.6%.

While global conflicts might hurt exports and energy supplies, strong sectors like services and agriculture are expected to help keep the economy moving forward.

The RBI says it will keep watching global trends closely and adjust plans as needed to support steady growth.