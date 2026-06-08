RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% citing caution and clarity

Inflation 5.1% growth 6.6% rupee support

The inflation forecast for the current fiscal (2026-27) is bumped up to 5.1%, with higher expected core inflation playing a key role.

Meanwhile, expected economic growth for the current fiscal (2026-27) has been revised down to 6.6%, as expensive inputs slow things down.

To help the rupee stay strong, the RBI is rolling out other measures and the government's decision to provide capital gains tax relief for foreign investors in government securities.