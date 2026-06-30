RBI: Indian banks' NPAs at 1.8% in March 2026

Banks face pricier funding, AI attacks

Banks do have some new challenges: funding is getting pricier as people chase higher returns in mutual funds instead of savings accounts, so banks are relying more on term deposits.

Plus, AI-powered cyberattacks are now a real threat for banking security.

On the bright side, the interim peace deal between Iran and the US could help smooth out supply chain issues and boost growth.

While inflation is still a worry thanks to expensive oil and weak monsoons from El Nino, India's strong economy and financial safety nets mean banks remain a solid backbone for the country's stability.