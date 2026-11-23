RBI injects ₹12,825cr as Indian banks face cash shortage
India's banks are running low on cash for the first time since June, mostly because a lot of money just left the system to pay taxes.
To keep things steady, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) jumped in and added ₹12,825 crore ($1.4 billion) to help out, its first move like this in months, after a period when banks actually had extra cash from overseas inflows.
Overnight rates 0.25% above RBI rate
With less cash available, overnight borrowing costs have climbed above RBI's main rate, by about 0.25%.
Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, pointed out that if people keep pulling out money, this shortage could stick around next quarter too.
To calm things down, RBI has pumped in a total of ₹1 trillion through two quick cash injections to help banks stay stable during this rough patch.