RBI introduces 5 principles for bank boards from October 1
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is shaking things up for banks starting October 1, with a new governance framework that nudges boards to focus less on routine chores and more on big-picture strategy, financial health, and risk management.
Instead of juggling seven old agenda themes, boards will now follow five clear principles: ultimate responsibility, clear articulation, agenda leadership, information flow, and periodic review.
Bank boards keep final policy authority
Boards will still have the final say on major policies like credit, investments, risk management, IT, digital banking, and CSR.
They'll also keep close tabs on capital plans and dividend approvals.
Some tasks, like handling customer conduct or expanding banking outlets, can be delegated but must be checked regularly.
Overall, RBI wants boards to spend their energy where it matters most: steering banks safely through challenges and opportunities.