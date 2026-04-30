RBI introduces 'calamity chapter' for accounts not overdue 30 days

Banks can automatically offer relief

Now, banks can automatically offer relief based on recommendations from banking committees: no need for borrowers to jump through hoops or fill out requests (though you can say no if you don't want it).

There's also a 5% buffer rule for these restructured loans, and banks get to keep recognizing income as usual.

All of this is meant to make sure relief funds go where they're needed most, and aren't used to cover up old financial problems.