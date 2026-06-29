RBI invites feedback as it proposes opening term money market Business Jun 29, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to shake up the term money market by letting more types of companies, like eligible non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance firms, corporations, and financial institutions, lend and borrow short-term funds.

Right now, it is mostly just banks and a few primary dealers in the game.

The goal? Make it easier for different organizations to access quick cash and keep the market flowing smoothly.

If you have thoughts on these changes, RBI is all ears until July 17, 2026.