RBI is considering changes to overseas investment rules

Why it matters

If you're into finance, startups, or dream of building a business that goes global, these rules shape how money moves out of India.

Banks say there are still hurdles—like strict paperwork for small overseas deals and limits on individuals reinvesting in unlisted shares.

Past RBI rules have also put tighter checks on who can send money out and on banks' monitoring of large overseas transactions.

If the RBI listens and makes things smoother, it could open more doors for young entrepreneurs looking beyond India's borders.