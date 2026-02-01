RBI is considering changes to overseas investment rules
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just met with top private and global banks to get their take on making overseas investment rules simpler.
Right now, Indian companies can invest abroad up to 400% of their net worth or $1 billion (whichever is less), but the process still feels pretty complicated even after 2022 reforms.
Why it matters
If you're into finance, startups, or dream of building a business that goes global, these rules shape how money moves out of India.
Banks say there are still hurdles—like strict paperwork for small overseas deals and limits on individuals reinvesting in unlisted shares.
Past RBI rules have also put tighter checks on who can send money out and on banks' monitoring of large overseas transactions.
If the RBI listens and makes things smoother, it could open more doors for young entrepreneurs looking beyond India's borders.