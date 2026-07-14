RBI issues bank board guidelines effective October 1 empowering boards
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out fresh guidelines for bank boards, kicking in from October 1.
The big idea? Boards get more freedom to set their own priorities and focus on what matters most, like managing risks, keeping finances healthy, staying compliant, and protecting customers.
RBI allows banks follow up discretion
Banks can now decide how they follow up on meeting decisions instead of sticking to the old reporting style.
The RBI also dropped some earlier requirements after listening to feedback.
While everyone on the board helps set the agenda, the chairperson leads the charge.
Plus, banks are encouraged to step up with tech like AI, boost cybersecurity, and make customer service smoother, all part of making banking easier and safer for everyone.