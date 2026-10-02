RBI issues circular easing SC ST access to loans
The Reserve Bank of India issued a Master Circular consolidating existing instructions to help Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) get easier access to loans.
The idea is simple: make credit more accessible for self-employment and speed up loan approvals, applicable to all scheduled commercial banks, including small finance banks.
Banks must simplify SC ST loans
Banks now have to simplify the loan process and spread the word about available schemes in areas with more SC and ST residents.
No more deposit requirements for loans under government-sponsored poverty alleviation and self-employment programs, and subsidies will be handed out right away: no waiting on loan repayments.
Plus, if a loan gets rejected, higher-ups must sign off with clear reasons.
Banks will also have a dedicated cell at their head office to keep tabs on how well these changes are working, aiming for fairer access all around.