RBI issues draft rules on banks' AI safety and accountability Business Jun 24, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released draft rules for how banks and financial institutions should use artificial intelligence.

The big ideas? Banks need a quick-off switch for any AI that goes haywire; humans must stay in the loop for important decisions, and everyone should know when AI is being used.

RBI also wants top-level accountability to make sure automation doesn't get out of hand.