RBI issues final credit derivatives guidelines permitting resident non-retail use
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped its final guidelines for the credit derivatives market, aiming to make things more flexible and deepen this sector.
Now, resident Indian non-retail users can use tools like credit default swaps (CDS) and total return swaps for pretty much any purpose: no restrictions.
These changes are live right away.
Retail entities limited to CDS hedging
Retail resident users (excluding individuals) can only use CDS to hedge risks, so no wild bets here.
RBI also said no to using credit derivatives on loans.
For nonresident players, contracts can be settled in either rupees or foreign currency, opening up more ways to participate.
RBI aims to deepen market liquidity
By updating these rules, RBI hopes to boost liquidity and help banks manage risk better.
This move follows the finance minister's proposal to deepen the market in this year's budget, and could make India's financial markets a bit more dynamic going forward.