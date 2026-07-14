RBI issues governance rules refocusing bank boards from October 1
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out fresh governance rules for banks, both public and private, starting October 1, 2026.
The main idea? Let bank boards spend less time on routine approvals and more energy on strategy and managing risks.
Day-to-day stuff will be handled by management and committees, so boards can actually steer the ship.
Board approvals reserved for major policies
Boards won't have to sign off on every little thing anymore. Instead, they'll zero in on long-term plans, business performance, and risk oversight.
But don't worry, big policies around credit, investments, risk management, and IT still need board approval if major changes are made.
Plus, RBI wants board chairpersons to keep meetings focused so important issues get proper attention.
All these tweaks aim to make banks run smarter and stronger.