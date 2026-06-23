RBI issues new TReDS guidelines to help MSMEs access cash

RBI sets ₹25 cr TReDS threshold

The updated rules mean MSMEs can sign up more easily and financiers now have access to credit guarantees.

TReDS operators must have a minimum net worth of ₹25 crore by March 2028.

In addition, the platforms must offer invoice uploading, bidding, discounting, and settlement, all while keeping things legitimate.

The RBI hopes these changes will help MSMEs worry less about cash flow and focus more on growing their businesses.