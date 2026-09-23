RBI keeps banks open Sunday ahead of UFBU bank strike

To make things smoother for everyone, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced banks will stay open this Sunday, even though it is usually a holiday.

This comes right before a major bank strike, planned by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which runs from September 28 to 30 after the regular weekend break.

The idea is to give people uninterrupted access to banking services during what could be a tricky week.