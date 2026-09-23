RBI keeps banks open Sunday ahead of UFBU bank strike
To make things smoother for everyone, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced banks will stay open this Sunday, even though it is usually a holiday.
This comes right before a major bank strike, planned by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which runs from September 28 to 30 after the regular weekend break.
The idea is to give people uninterrupted access to banking services during what could be a tricky week.
UFBU demands 5 day workweek
The UFBU, claiming to represent about 90% of bank staff, wants a five-day workweek and is not backing down, despite requests from authorities to postpone.
The timing is tight: the strike lands just before banks' half-yearly closing on September 30, which could mess with important financial processes behind the scenes.
Still, UFBU says it might call off the strike if there is real progress on its demand.