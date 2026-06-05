RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% for 3rd consecutive time
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the benchmark repo rate steady at 5.25% in its June review. This is the third consecutive time that the central bank has opted to keep rates unchanged, following similar decisions in April and February this year. The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all six members of the rate panel, including three RBI officials and three external members.
Policy outlook
MPC maintains 'neutral' stance
The MPC has also decided to maintain its "neutral" stance. In his post-policy address, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the Indian economy is entering this phase of turbulence with much better economic fundamentals than before. He expressed confidence in navigating this phase with "minimum pain." The committee will remain data-dependent and closely monitor developments before taking any policy action, Malhotra added.
Global factors
Global environment has worsened, says Malhotra
The MPC's decision comes as the global environment has deteriorated, according to Governor Malhotra. He noted that while inflation is expected to rise, underlying inflation pressures remain benign. Second-round effects of price pressure warrant vigilance , he added. The RBI had cut the policy rate by a total of 100 basis points in 2025-26.