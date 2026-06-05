MPC maintains 'neutral' stance

RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% for 3rd consecutive time

By Mudit Dube 10:06 am Jun 05, 202610:06 am

What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the benchmark repo rate steady at 5.25% in its June review. This is the third consecutive time that the central bank has opted to keep rates unchanged, following similar decisions in April and February this year. The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all six members of the rate panel, including three RBI officials and three external members.