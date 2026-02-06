RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%
The RBI just hit pause on interest rates, keeping the repo rate at 5.25% after its latest meeting.
The bank retained a "neutral" stance and noted interventions in forex and bond markets.
Why the hold on rates
Observers cited a growth-focused Union Budget, cooling inflation, and strong trade deals with the EU and US as factors around the decision.
Inflation is under control for now—retail inflation is expected at 2.1% for FY26 (the 2025-26 fiscal year)—which helps keep things predictable.
GDP growth forecast up to 7.4%
The RBI has bumped up India's GDP growth forecast to 7.4% for the 2025-26 financial year, showing optimism about where things are headed.
However, inflation could creep closer to 4% by mid-2026—still manageable but something to watch if you're planning big purchases or investments.