The decision comes amid a volatile global situation

Stocks to buy in India following RBI's repo rate decision

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:00 pm Apr 08, 202608:00 pm

What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The decision comes amid a volatile global situation and the US-Iran ceasefire agreement. The MPC observed that while the West Asia conflict poses risks to inflation and growth, India's economic fundamentals are resilient enough to withstand such shocks. So, which stocks should you bet on right now? Let's find out.