RBI keeps repo rates unchanged, raises GDP growth forecast

Stable rates mean your loan EMIs won't suddenly spike, and the economy looks set for steady growth.

The RBI also tweaked its inflation outlook up to 2.1%, so prices might stay in check.

Plus, new steps like easier MSE loans and better fraud protection are aimed at making banking safer and more accessible for everyone.

As Governor Malhotra puts it, the economy is in a "goldilocks period"—not too hot, not too cold—which is good news if you're planning your next big move or just want things to stay stable.