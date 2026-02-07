RBI keeps repo rates unchanged, raises GDP growth forecast
The RBI just hit pause on repo rates, keeping them at 5.25% after this week's policy meet.
They're feeling optimistic—RBI raised its GDP expansion estimate by 20 basis points (the source does not specify the fiscal year or a 7.4% forecast), thanks to strong demand and some helpful global trade moves.
Why this matters
Stable rates mean your loan EMIs won't suddenly spike, and the economy looks set for steady growth.
The RBI also tweaked its inflation outlook up to 2.1%, so prices might stay in check.
Plus, new steps like easier MSE loans and better fraud protection are aimed at making banking safer and more accessible for everyone.
As Governor Malhotra puts it, the economy is in a "goldilocks period"—not too hot, not too cold—which is good news if you're planning your next big move or just want things to stay stable.