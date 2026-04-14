RBI keeps Tata Sons as upper layer CIC pending review

Tata Sons ₹1.75L/cr exceeds cutoff

Tata Sons easily crosses the RBI's cutoff for this category, with assets worth ₹1.75 lakh crore, well above the ₹1 lakh crore mark.

Other Tata companies like Tata Industries and Tata Capital Housing Finance are in a lower tier that doesn't require listing.

Meanwhile, there's ongoing debate inside the group about whether or not to list Tata Sons on the stock market, but no final call yet.