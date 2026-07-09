RBI launches 3 nationwide surveys ahead of August policy meeting
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just kicked off three nationwide surveys to get a real sense of how people feel about prices, jobs, and spending.
They're checking in with both city and rural households to see what everyone thinks about inflation and the economy.
All this feedback will help shape the RBI's next big policy moves at its August meeting.
Surveys probe prices jobs and confidence
One survey is asking people in 19 cities about price changes they notice now and expect over the next year.
Another is reaching out to rural and semiurban areas across 31 states and union territories, focusing on job prospects, income, and general views about the economy.
The third targets urban households in places such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru for their views on consumer confidence.
The RBI says these insights are key to smarter decisions that actually reflect what people are experiencing day-to-day.