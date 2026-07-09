RBI launches 3 nationwide surveys ahead of August policy meeting

Surveys probe prices jobs and confidence

One survey is asking people in 19 cities about price changes they notice now and expect over the next year.

Another is reaching out to rural and semiurban areas across 31 states and union territories, focusing on job prospects, income, and general views about the economy.

The third targets urban households in places such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru for their views on consumer confidence.

The RBI says these insights are key to smarter decisions that actually reflect what people are experiencing day-to-day.