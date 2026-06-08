RBI launches concessional swaps for PSUs to boost forex reserves

US dollar swaps at 1.5%

These swap facilities are only for US dollars and apply to deposits raised until September 30, 2026.

There's a one-year lock-in period, so swaps can't be canceled right away.

PSUs can also use external commercial borrowings (ECBs) with at least a three-year maturity for these swaps.

The rate is fixed at 1.5% a year, compounded semiannually, and the window stays open until January 15, 2027, for eligible ECB drawdowns.