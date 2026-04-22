RBI launches digital payments e-mandate framework 2026 with 24-hour notices
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out the Digital Payments — Emandate Framework, 2026, making it much easier to keep tabs on your recurring online payments.
Now you'll get a 24-hour heads-up before any money is debited, complete with details like who's charging you, how much, and why.
If something looks off, you can stop the payment before it goes through.
Users can pause change cancel mandates
You're now in charge: pause, change, or cancel payment mandates whenever you want. You can also set spending limits or opt out of certain subscriptions entirely.
For extra security, canceling requires an additional factor of authentication such as an OTP.
Plus, no more repeated authentication for payments up to ₹15,000: bigger essentials like insurance or credit card bills are covered up to ₹100,000 without extra hassle.