RBI launches digital payments e-mandate framework 2026 with 24-hour notices Business Apr 22, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out the Digital Payments — Emandate Framework, 2026, making it much easier to keep tabs on your recurring online payments.

Now you'll get a 24-hour heads-up before any money is debited, complete with details like who's charging you, how much, and why.

If something looks off, you can stop the payment before it goes through.