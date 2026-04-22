RBI launches e-mandate for recurring payments with ₹1L option
Business
The RBI just rolled out a fresh e-mandate system (April 21, 2026) that lets you set up recurring digital payments, generally up to ₹15,000 per transaction without having to authenticate every single time, with up to ₹1 lakh for insurance premiums, mutual fund SIPs, or your credit card bills; all can now be paid on autopilot.
One-time AFA, manage mandates, free service
You'll just need a one-time registration with Additional Factor Authentication (AFA) to get started or make changes later.
You can tweak or cancel mandates whenever you want and even set how long they last.
Plus, you'll get handy alerts before and after every transaction so you always know what's happening with your money.
Best part? The service is totally free for users across all payment platforms in India.