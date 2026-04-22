RBI launches e-mandate for recurring payments with ₹1L option

One-time AFA, manage mandates, free service

You'll just need a one-time registration with Additional Factor Authentication (AFA) to get started or make changes later.

You can tweak or cancel mandates whenever you want and even set how long they last.

Plus, you'll get handy alerts before and after every transaction so you always know what's happening with your money.

Best part? The service is totally free for users across all payment platforms in India.