RBI launches Integrated Ombudsman Scheme 2026 with ₹30L compensation cap
Business
The RBI just rolled out its Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026, making it easier for you to get help if your bank or digital payment app lets you down.
Now covering more services, including payment apps, wallet companies, and credit bureaus, the scheme also bumps up the maximum compensation for financial loss to ₹30 lakh.
Free ombudsman access and stress compensation
If your complaint doesn't get resolved by your bank or NBFC, you can still access the Ombudsman service for free. The scheme also offers compensation for mental stress in some cases.
RBI says this update is about keeping up with how financial complaints are changing as more of us use digital money tools.