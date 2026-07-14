RBI launches Ombudsman 2026 scheme with up to ₹33L relief
Business
RBI just rolled out its new Ombudsman 2026 scheme, making it way easier (and totally free) to sort out complaints with banks, NBFCs, prepaid payment issuers, and credit info companies.
If you've faced issues like financial loss or even mental stress, you could get up to ₹33 lakh: ₹30 lakh for losses and another ₹3 lakh for your time and trouble.
RBI says no cap on disputes
There's no cap on how much your dispute is worth, so whether it's a small glitch or a big financial mess, you can file a complaint.
Plus, RBI is pushing banks to handle grievances faster and more fairly; Deputy Governor Swaminathan J recently urged senior management to empower their internal ombudsmen so customers get quicker resolutions.