RBI launches Ombudsman 2026 scheme with up to ₹33L relief

RBI just rolled out its new Ombudsman 2026 scheme, making it way easier (and totally free) to sort out complaints with banks, NBFCs, prepaid payment issuers, and credit info companies.

If you've faced issues like financial loss or even mental stress, you could get up to ₹33 lakh: ₹30 lakh for losses and another ₹3 lakh for your time and trouble.