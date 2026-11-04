RBI launches TCCFM to boost financial market efficiency and resilience
The Reserve Bank of India just launched a special committee, called the TCCFM, to help make India's financial markets more efficient and resilient.
Led by RBI Deputy Governor Rohit Jain, this team brings together top bankers and industry experts to spot what's holding markets back and find ways to fix it.
TCCFM to shape RBI policy
Meeting every quarter, the TCCFM will look at everything from trading rules to how deals are settled in money markets, government securities, and foreign exchange markets.
Their advice will help shape RBI policies going forward.
With experienced members like former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) whole-time member Ananth Narayan and leaders from big banks on board, the goal is to keep India's financial system running smoothly even as things change globally.