RBI launches TCCFM to support India's money, bonds, forex markets
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just launched a new panel, called the Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets (TCCFM), to help keep India's money, government bonds, and foreign exchange markets running smoothly.
Meeting every few months, this group will tackle policy issues and real-world challenges by bringing together RBI leaders with experts from banking and finance.
TCCFM to review trading and infrastructure
The TCCFM's job is to review how trading happens, make sure clearing, settlement, and reporting systems work well, and spot any bumps in the system.
They will also track global trends that could shake things up here at home.
The big goal is to give the RBI solid advice so these key markets stay efficient and resilient for everyone involved.