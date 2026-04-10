RBI launches Utkarsh 2029 starting April 2026 to digitize finance
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just announced Utkarsh 2029, a three-year plan (starting April 2026) to make India's financial system smarter and more inclusive.
Think AI, quantum, and a bigger push for digital currency, plus better ways to manage cash with Project Sa-Mudra.
RBI outlines 6 priorities including loans
RBI is focusing on six big priorities: stronger rules, easier access to loans (especially for those usually left out), and making lending cheaper through an improved Unified Lending Interface.
They're also planning simpler regulations to boost innovation, faster government securities auctions, and full-on digital operations inside the RBI.
On top of that, expect UPI and CBDC features to go global, helping India connect better with the world's financial systems.