RBI likely to hold rates steady in upcoming meet

Prices cooled off big time in June, which is well under the RBI's usual 4% goal. That's why we saw those earlier rate cuts. But don't get too comfy: inflation could creep back up above 4% by late 2025, so the RBI has shifted its focus for now.

Why the RBI is taking a breather

Even with global drama like US tariffs and trade tensions, India hasn't felt much heat thanks to limited exposure.

The RBI wants to see if their recent moves will boost the economy before making any new calls.

As Governor Sanjay Malhotra hinted, these bold steps are about supporting steady growth while keeping an eye on what comes next—a cautious but thoughtful approach that could affect loans, savings, and jobs down the line.