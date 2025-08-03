Ex-OpenAI engineer snubs $1.5B Meta offer for startup Business Aug 03, 2025

Andrew Tulloch, an Aussie AI whiz and former OpenAI engineer, just turned down a massive $1.5 billion deal from Meta.

Instead of joining Zuckerberg's team, he's all-in on Thinking Machines Lab—a startup he co-founded in 2025 with ex-OpenAI CTO Mira Murati.

Their mission? Build safer, more understandable AI (not just another chatbot), and they've already hit a $12 billion valuation.