RBI likely to pause rate cuts in upcoming meeting

Since February, the RBI has trimmed rates by a full percentage point—three small cuts, then a bigger one in June. They've also shifted to a more cautious "neutral" stance. Thanks to cheaper food, inflation dropped to 2.7% last quarter, which was lower than anyone predicted.

RBI sticking with growth forecast

Even with slow urban spending and not much private investment, the RBI isn't changing its growth forecast—it's sticking with 6.5% for this year.

The plan seems to be: watch how things unfold before making any bold moves on rates or policies.