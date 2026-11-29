RBI likely to raise repo rate by 50 basis points
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise its repo rate by 50 basis points at its December 2-4 meeting, according to SBI Research.
This move, a shift from earlier expectations of a smaller hike, is meant to fight persistent inflation and would push the rate up to 6%.
It also signals that RBI might be wrapping up its cycle of raising rates for now.
Inflation target 4% by March 2028
The goal is to bring inflation down to RBI's 4% target by March 2028, but higher rates could make loans pricier and slow economic growth.
There's also a chance we'll see some market ups and downs in the short term. SBI says government bond yields could jump before settling.
The RBI's next steps (and how clearly it explains them) will matter a lot for markets, especially with the union budget coming up in February.