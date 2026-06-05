RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.6%

Monetary policy

Repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

The RBI has also maintained its repo rate at 5.25%. The central bank's decision comes as it continues to adopt a 'neutral' stance in light of changing economic conditions. The MPC had previously projected India's real GDP growth for FY27 at 6.9%, with quarterly estimates ranging from 6.8% to an optimistic forecast of up to 7.2% in Q4.