RBI made record $43.26 billion net purchase amid swap returns
Business
In August 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made its biggest-ever net dollar purchase ($43.26 billion), more than twice what it bought in July.
This jump coincided with the return of dollars mobilized under the RBI's concessional swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits, external commercial borrowings and overseas foreign currency borrowings through the swap window.
RBI August purchases $74.47 billion
With these huge buys, the RBI's total dollar purchases hit $74.47 billion in August, while it sold $31.21 billion.
At the same time, the real effective exchange rate (REER) rose to 89.35 in September from 88.72 in August.