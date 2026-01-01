RBI makes it easier for NBFCs to fund big infrastructure projects

The Reserve Bank of India just made life simpler for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) lending to high-quality infrastructure projects. After listening to feedback, RBI has relaxed capital requirements, making it less of a headache for NBFCs to support roads, power plants, and other major builds.

What's actually changing? Now, NBFCs can get away with holding less capital if their borrowers have repaid even a small chunk—just 2% repayment now qualifies loans for a 75% risk weight (it used to be 5%).

At 5% repayment, the risk drops further.

This means more money can flow into new projects without tying up so much in reserves.

Which projects count as "high-quality?" To get these perks, a project needs a clean track record—running smoothly for at least a year with no slip-ups.

It also needs steady government-backed income and some financial safety nets like escrow accounts and lender protections.